Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $921.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM traded up $16.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.00. 302,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

