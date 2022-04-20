Zacks: Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $12,866,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.