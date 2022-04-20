Zacks: Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $12,866,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.
