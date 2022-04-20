Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

CMRX traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 924,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

