Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.55). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 467,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,862. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Exagen has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.