Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Finance Of America Companies.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE FOA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 2,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,314. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

