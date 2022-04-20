Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 898,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

