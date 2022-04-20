Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post $5.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.85. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $8.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $19.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $18.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.14. 504,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.91. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

