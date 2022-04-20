Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $58.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.54 million and the highest is $60.36 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. 34,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,875,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 614,908 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

