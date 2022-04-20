Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) to announce $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $99.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $378.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $356.09 million to $591.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. 13,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,422. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,613,909. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

