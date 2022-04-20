Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.70. Woodward reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 250,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.27. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

