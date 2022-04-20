Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,153,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Baker Hughes by 26.5% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.