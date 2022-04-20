Zacks: Brokerages Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $46.92 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $181.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $181.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

Several research firms recently commented on REPX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,931. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.31%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

