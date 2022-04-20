Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $2.27 EPS

Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.45. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,329. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

