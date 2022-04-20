Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $911.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $911.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.63 million. TransUnion reported sales of $745.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 60,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,723. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

