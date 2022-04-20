Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to announce $309.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $310.79 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

