Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to report $266.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.23 million. Yelp posted sales of $232.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20. Yelp has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

