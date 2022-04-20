Zacks Investment Research Downgrades freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) to Hold

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRTAF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of freenet from €29.00 ($31.18) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$26.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

