Zacks Investment Research Lowers FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

