Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Hold

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

IBRX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

