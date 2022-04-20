Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Hold

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
IBRX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
