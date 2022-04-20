ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Reaches $448,773.79

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $448,773.79 and approximately $402.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00617013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.