-$0.04 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.02. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 231,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 14,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.50 million, a PE ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

