-$0.17 EPS Expected for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 28,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Arteris has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth $1,872,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

