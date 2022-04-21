$0.24 EPS Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,592. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

