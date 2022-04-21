-$0.25 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $163,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $11,694,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 300,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,911. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

