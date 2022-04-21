$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.24. Kirby posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Kirby by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kirby by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. 1,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

