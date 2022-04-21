-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 379,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,423. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

