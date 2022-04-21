$0.45 EPS Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

ENV stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 341,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,940. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.43 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Envestnet by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.