$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.64. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,100. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

