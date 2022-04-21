$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

LOB traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $39,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 249.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

