$0.80 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,760. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

