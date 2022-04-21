$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.96. Sunoco posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.78. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,139. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.0% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

