$1.04 EPS Expected for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.18. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 1,164,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.88%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

