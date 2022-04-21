-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($1.18). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,563,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after purchasing an additional 374,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 331,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 325,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 608,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

