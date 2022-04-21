-$1.30 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.03). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

MIRM stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 4,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,496. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $813.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

