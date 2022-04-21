$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.28. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of ALK traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.53. 34,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

