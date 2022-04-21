$1.77 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.94. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.52. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,699. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.77. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

