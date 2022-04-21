104,233 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,497,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 211.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

