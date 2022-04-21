$111.00 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will post sales of $111.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $458.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $464.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $505.34 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

Shares of EGP traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.33. The company had a trading volume of 297,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.