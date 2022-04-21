12,353 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $203.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $187.99 and a twelve month high of $246.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.02.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

