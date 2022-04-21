15,600 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,991,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 7,342.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 1,077,939 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,706,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,956,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
NYSE TOST opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Toast Profile (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
