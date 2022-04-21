1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 7%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 24,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,626,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

