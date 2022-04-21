$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.58. TD SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $11.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

