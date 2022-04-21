$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) to post $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $110.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 201,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 176,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,663. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

