$24.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will announce $24.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.61 billion and the highest is $30.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $22.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $118.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $146.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.04 billion to $136.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $90.98 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

