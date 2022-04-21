$247.92 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $247.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.00 million and the highest is $248.97 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. 31,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

