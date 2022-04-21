27,221 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.31. 12,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.42 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

