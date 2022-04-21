2,798 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

