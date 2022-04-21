$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to post $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Equitable by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

EQH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,694. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

