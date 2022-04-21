3,012 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

