$309.69 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to report $309.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $267.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.28. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,847. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.40. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

